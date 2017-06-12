Comey Colluded with Obama on Radical Islamic Murder of US Marines
In July 2015 Islamist Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez shot up two military offices in Chattanooga leaving four U.S. Marines dead. The killer traveled to Jordan for several months the year before the mass shooting of the unarmed military recruiter's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|31 min
|yet another Irving
|34,412
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|8 hr
|Metwo
|2
|Unlucky me
|15 hr
|Eternal truth
|19
|chatt pain clinics (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Dee
|36
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Jack
|505
|any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13)
|Jun 10
|ufclady
|7
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Jun 10
|Call me quick
|33
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC