Comey Colluded with Obama on Radical ...

Comey Colluded with Obama on Radical Islamic Murder of US Marines

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

In July 2015 Islamist Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez shot up two military offices in Chattanooga leaving four U.S. Marines dead. The killer traveled to Jordan for several months the year before the mass shooting of the unarmed military recruiter's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 31 min yet another Irving 34,412
Crooked Cops (May '14) 8 hr Metwo 2
Unlucky me 15 hr Eternal truth 19
chatt pain clinics (Jan '12) Mon Dee 36
heathens mc (Jan '14) Sun Jack 505
any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13) Jun 10 ufclady 7
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) Jun 10 Call me quick 33
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC