Clomeisha Tumlin Named Chamber Volunteer Of The Year
Clomeisha Tumlin, business instructor at Chattanooga State Community College, received the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award for her dedication and service in the tenth grade "Get a Job" program.
