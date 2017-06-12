Clomeisha Tumlin Named Chamber Volunt...

Clomeisha Tumlin Named Chamber Volunteer Of The Year

13 hrs ago

Clomeisha Tumlin, business instructor at Chattanooga State Community College, received the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award for her dedication and service in the tenth grade "Get a Job" program.

