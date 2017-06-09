Clarksville-Montgomery County has Che...

Clarksville-Montgomery County has Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee according to AAA

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee gas prices declined almost a full cent during the past week. Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.11 on Sunday, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unlucky me 1 hr Eternal truth 17
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 5 hr Ms Sassy 34,360
chatt pain clinics (Jan '12) 8 hr Dee 36
heathens mc (Jan '14) Sun Jack 505
any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13) Sat ufclady 7
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) Sat Call me quick 33
Sherry (Dunlavy) Loach & Taylor Loach Jun 9 RedBetty 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC