Christina Fowler Charged With Setting Fire To Residence With 2 Women Inside
In the incident on April 27, the women said Ms. Fowler started banging on a bedroom window and then the front door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Friend of MK
|34,415
|Unlucky me
|5 hr
|Shameonme
|1
|Sherry (Dunlavy) Loach & Taylor Loach
|15 hr
|RedBetty
|1
|I want to know
|Thu
|Eternal truth
|12
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|Thu
|look4u
|20
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Jun 6
|look4u
|32
|John 'Thunder' Thornton plans 9,000-acre Marion... (Mar '12)
|Jun 3
|James
|62
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC