Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Peter And The Starcatcher

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre's upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher, a comic prequel to the tale of Peter Pan, takes audiences on a wild journey to the days of adventure when all the well-known characters were pursuing their dreams - some noble and some nasty.

