Chattanooga Teens Make Duct Tape Prom...

Chattanooga Teens Make Duct Tape Prom Dresses For $20,000 Prize

15 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Mollie Ramos and Mary Ann Ebiefung, are the first Chattanooga area teens to advance in Duck brand's annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

