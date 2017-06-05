Chattanooga Film Festival Fundraiser Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Monterey Pop
The weekend of June 16th, the Chattanooga Film Festival will screen the new 4k restoration of Monterey Pop, a rockumentary about the first and only Monterey International Pop Festival.
