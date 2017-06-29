Chattanooga drug dealer pleads guilty...

Chattanooga drug dealer pleads guilty to charges linked to heroin death

A 28-year-old Chattanooga man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to numerous drug-related charges, including distribution of heroin that led to the 2016 death of Logan E. Whiteaker, a Red Bank man who was just weeks past his 24th birthday. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Nancy Stallard Harr, Darius Jermaine "Tank" Blakemore pleaded guilty during the second day of his trial to conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death, distribution of heroin resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

