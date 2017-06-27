Chattanooga Drug Dealer Blakemore Facing 23 Years In Federal Prison In Heroin Death Case
Darius Jermaine "Tank" Blakemore, 28, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death, distribution of heroin resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
