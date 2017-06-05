Chattanooga Doctor In Danger Of Losing Healthcare Coverage Will Run For U.S. Congress
Danielle Mitchell, M.D., proprietor of the Chattanooga Sports Institute and Center for Health, announces her candidacy for Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District Dr. Danielle Mitchell, a board-certified primary care and sports medicine physician, and independent business owner of a community healthcare clinic that serves over 1,300 people in ... (more)
Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
