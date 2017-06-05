Chattanooga Doctor In Danger Of Losin...

Chattanooga Doctor In Danger Of Losing Healthcare Coverage Will Run For U.S. Congress

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Danielle Mitchell, M.D., proprietor of the Chattanooga Sports Institute and Center for Health, announces her candidacy for Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District Dr. Danielle Mitchell, a board-certified primary care and sports medicine physician, and independent business owner of a community healthcare clinic that serves over 1,300 people in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 min puke pond 34,346
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) 1 hr look4u 32
News John 'Thunder' Thornton plans 9,000-acre Marion... (Mar '12) Sat James 62
Leah Ketterer Jun 2 Gill 1
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) May 31 Allaroundit 12
Swingers club (Apr '14) May 31 one hung low 19
Swingers (Jun '13) May 31 Allaroundit 7
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC