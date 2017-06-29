Chattanooga Attorneys Elected To Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyer's Division Board
Brittany Thomas Faith, of the law firm of Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C., and Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Alexander K. McVeagh have been elected by lawyers throughout the state to serve on the Board of the Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyer's Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Short Mazda (Dec '16)
|1 hr
|disappointed by m...
|2
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|nononono
|34,989
|Captain Hook'd Fishing channel
|10 hr
|rossvillealum
|1
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|26
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|Jun 27
|Snoopy
|736
|Wedding information.
|Jun 26
|Mom of a great da...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC