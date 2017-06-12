Chattanooga Artist Makes International Waves With Public Art Installations
Konstantin Dimopoulos is an internationally-recognized, Chattanooga-based artist and activist whose public installations, sculptures, and 2D work are created for raising awareness for environmental issues and the country's problem with homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Lipsinc
|34,416
|Unlucky me
|14 hr
|Rickybobby
|20
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|Tue
|Metwo
|2
|chatt pain clinics (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Dee
|36
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Jun 11
|Jack
|505
|any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13)
|Jun 10
|ufclady
|7
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Jun 10
|Call me quick
|33
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC