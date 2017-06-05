Chambliss Attorney To Chair Tennessee Bar Association Estate Planning, Probate Section
The Tennessee Bar Association has elected Jennifer Exum, estate planning and probate administration attorney at Chambliss, Bahner and Stophel, P.C., as the chair of the TBA Estate Planning and Probate Section.
