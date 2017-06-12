Catoosa County Arrest Report For June 9-15

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE 5255 CENTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... On Monday, June ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.