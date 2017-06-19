Calbough Charged With Theft Of $25,000 In Jewelry From Mother's Soddy Daisy House
Terry Lee Calbough has been charged with stealing $25,000 in jewelry from his mother's house in Soddy Daisy. In the incident on June 16, his mother reported the side door to her house was forced open and the jewelry taken.
