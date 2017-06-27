Bridge Innovate Announces Mary Kim As Bright Spark Director
Bridge Innovate announced on Wednesday Mary Kim as director of Bright Spark, the organization's social impact initiative for students and educators, effective as of Monday, June 26. In addition to leading Bright Spark, Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|A like off killle...
|34,921
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Snoopy
|736
|Wedding information.
|Mon
|Mom of a great da...
|1
|Unitarian Universalist not church
|Mon
|Duh
|2
|Supposed Best Rated Cosmetic / Plastic Surgeons... (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Autumn2457
|2
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Jun 23
|ThomasA
|23
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|Jun 21
|TNisACorruptState
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC