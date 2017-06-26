BenchMark Physical Therapy's Myers wins Therapist Asst. of Year award
The Tennessee Physical Therapy Association awarded BenchMark Physical Therapy's Keith Myers, PTA, MBA, CEAS III. CEFE, the Outstanding Physical Therapist Assistant of the Year CHATTANOOGA - The Tennessee Physical Therapy Association awarded BenchMark Physical Therapy's Keith Myers, PTA, MBA, CEAS III.
