Apartment Complex In East Ridge Sells For $4,250,000
Anyone who drives regularly through the ridge cut on I-24 is familiar with Kings Lodge, the budget motel that stood on the side of Missionary Ridge since 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Julia
|34,457
|Unlucky me
|Wed
|Shameonme
|27
|party supplies
|Wed
|atxvibes
|1
|Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested For Assault (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Ex employee
|11
|Crooked Cops (May '14)
|Jun 13
|Metwo
|2
|chatt pain clinics (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Dee
|36
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Jun 11
|Jack
|505
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC