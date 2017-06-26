Allie Pierce Named Aesthetic Nurse At Plastic Surgery Group
The Plastic Surgery Group has named Allie Pierce as their aesthetic nurse. Ms. Pierce received her licensed practical ursing degree from Chattanooga State College and previously served as a nurse with the practice for more than two years.
