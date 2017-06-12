AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices are on ...

AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices are on 13-Day Skid

Tennessee gas prices are falling after oil prices suffered big losses during the week. The state average declined for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 3 cents since May 29th.

