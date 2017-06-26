60-Year-Old Ministry Breaks Ground On New Headquarters In Collegedale
The international media evangelism ministry, It Is Written, is breaking ground on a new ministry headquarters on July 10 at 10 a.m. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature It Is Written representatives, local government and business leaders, and Seventh-day Adventist church leadership.
