3 People Shot At Citgo On Glenwood Drive; 1 Dies; D'Kobe Jordan, 19, Arrested On Multiple Charges
Three people were shot at a convenience store in Glenwood on Monday afternoon. One later died after being rushed to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|BOiaF
|34,863
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Snoopy
|736
|Wedding information.
|11 hr
|Mom of a great da...
|1
|Unitarian Universalist not church
|12 hr
|Duh
|2
|Supposed Best Rated Cosmetic / Plastic Surgeons... (Sep '12)
|17 hr
|Autumn2457
|2
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Jun 23
|ThomasA
|23
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|Jun 21
|TNisACorruptState
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC