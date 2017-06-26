3 children, 21 animals removed from T...

3 children, 21 animals removed from Tennessee home in - deplorable' conditions, authorities say

Three young children have been removed from a Tennessee home authorities say was trash and feces-filled after the kids were allegedly found in "deplorable" conditions. The children's parents, Stacy Tallent and Dustin Tallent, both 31, were arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child neglect, said Sgt.

