2 More North Chattanooga Building Pro...

2 More North Chattanooga Building Projects Set

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Vernon Judge and Kenneth Kirklen want to develop property they own on the south corner of the intersection of Black Street and W. Bell Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to know 1 hr Yours 1
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 6 hr Huh 34,358
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) 11 hr look4u 32
News John 'Thunder' Thornton plans 9,000-acre Marion... (Mar '12) Jun 3 James 62
Leah Ketterer Jun 2 Gill 1
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) May 31 Allaroundit 12
Swingers club (Apr '14) May 31 one hung low 19
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC