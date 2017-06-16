16-Year-Old Charged With Shooting And...

16-Year-Old Charged With Shooting And Killing Another Teen In Rossville

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after the Walker County Sheriff's Office said he shot and killed another teen on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any one know ronnie philpott (Jan '13) 21 min ufclady 7
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 3 hr Okay 34,354
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) 5 hr Call me quick 33
Unlucky me 6 hr Eternal truth 6
Sherry (Dunlavy) Loach & Taylor Loach Fri RedBetty 1
I want to know Thu Eternal truth 12
Swingers club (Apr '14) Thu look4u 20
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hamilton County was issued at June 09 at 2:14PM CDT

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC