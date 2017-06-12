12 "Johns" Arrested In Multi-Agency P...

12 "Johns" Arrested In Multi-Agency Prostitution Sting Operation In East Ridge

A joint operation was conducted on Wednesday by the East Ridge Police Department in cooperation with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, Chattanooga Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to combat human trafficking and prostitution complaints within the city of East Ridge.

