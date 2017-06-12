12 "Johns" Arrested In Multi-Agency Prostitution Sting Operation In East Ridge
A joint operation was conducted on Wednesday by the East Ridge Police Department in cooperation with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, Chattanooga Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to combat human trafficking and prostitution complaints within the city of East Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Mechanic_45
|34,649
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Wed
|Rejected_Outcast
|22
|So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ...
|Wed
|TNisACorruptState
|1
|Railroad Workers
|Wed
|Hott10
|2
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Tue
|George
|4
|Best place to meet swingers or milfs?
|Jun 19
|Big Donkey
|1
|Unlucky me
|Jun 14
|Shameonme
|27
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC