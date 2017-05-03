Yoga East Studio Chattanooga Donates ...

Yoga East Studio Chattanooga Donates $1,000 To Pet Placement Center

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Yoga East Studio, at 7633 East Brainerd Road, celebrated seven years of business with a full weekend of community events, including Kitten Yoga which culminated the studio's community yoga and fundraising campaign for the first quarter of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 15 min Ms Sassy 33,493
anyone up for fun 7 hr jo jo 2
Railroad workers having affairs Tue Yes 17
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Mon guest 9,773
News Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud May 1 Dean_Gullberry 5
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) Apr 30 disappointed 86
estills (Apr '14) Apr 29 Grammar Police 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC