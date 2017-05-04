Woman Says Williams Stole TVs From Her Because He Owed Debt To Someone Who Might Kill Him
A woman told police that LaBrandit K. Williams stole two TVs from her because he owed money to someone who might kill him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Eternal truth
|33,603
|Railroad workers having affairs
|9 hr
|magnum PI
|18
|anyone up for fun
|Wed
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Apr 27
|Nyc
|43
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC