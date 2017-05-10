Veteran's body left on gurney over pa...

Veteran's body left on gurney over payment issue

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

The body of George Taylor, 71, a U.S. Army veteran is shown in this Facebook image posted by Ella Moss on May 11, 2017. Taylor's body was displayed at his visitation on a gurney rather than a coffin, due to a payment dispute with the funeral home handling his services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 48 min Stray- Dog 33,895
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) Fri Melinda Roy 88
Urban Exploration Places In Chattanooga? Thu Newbie 1
estills (Apr '14) May 11 Lookin 4
When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu... May 9 Eduardo 2
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) May 9 Impacted 11
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) May 9 Eternal truth 930
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC