UCRA Mayhem Up Next At Fort Payne And...

UCRA Mayhem Up Next At Fort Payne And Boyd's Double Header Showdown

UCRA Mayhem is next week. The United Crate Racing Alliance gets ready for Round # 2 and # 3 of the 2017 championship season Friday and Saturday nights, May 12 and 13. Fort Payne Motor Speedway opens up Friday with its $2,500 to-WIN "Blood, Sweat & Cheers" Mayhem opener.

