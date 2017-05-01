UCRA Mayhem Up Next At Fort Payne And Boyd's Double Header Showdown
UCRA Mayhem is next week. The United Crate Racing Alliance gets ready for Round # 2 and # 3 of the 2017 championship season Friday and Saturday nights, May 12 and 13. Fort Payne Motor Speedway opens up Friday with its $2,500 to-WIN "Blood, Sweat & Cheers" Mayhem opener.
