UAW workers from VW Chattanooga went to Germany to tell shareholders to recognize their union

On May 10 workers at Volkswagen in Chattanooga, Tennessee, confronted VW leadership at their annual general meeting in Hanover, Germany, to tell VW to stop union busting. You can help support Chattanooga VW workers like UAW Local 42 President Steve Cochran who spoke up at that meeting.

