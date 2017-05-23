The By Gods announce summer tour with Sad Baxter

The By Gods announce summer tour with...

Hailing from Nashville, rock trio The By Gods have been rising the ranks as one of the area's top bands with praise from publications such as Consequence of Sound and Impose Magazine. Last year, the outfit released their sophomore studio album Get On Feelings and follow up EP Phone Calls .

