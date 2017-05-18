Tennessee Recruiting: Vols Land Four Star Safety Brendon Harris
Tennessee picked up a big time in-state commitment today, landing four star safety Brendon Harris. Harris is out of the Chattanooga area, playing at Baylor High School.
