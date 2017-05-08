Tennessee lawmaker pulls school bus seat belt bill for year
The Times Free Press reports that Democratic Rep. JoAnne Favors of Chattanooga late last week pulled her bill, which was inspired by a deadly school bus crash in her city in November. Fiscal estimates say the proposal would add $12.9 million in annual costs to school districts and $2.2 million in yearly state costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Mechanic_45
|33,701
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|10 hr
|John
|1
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Sat
|Woman up
|19
|anyone up for fun
|May 3
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Stephany
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC