Stephanie Rimer Young Chosen TSDAR Outstanding Junior
Stephanie Rimer Young of Chattanooga was chosen the 2017 Outstanding Junior Member of the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution at the organization's state conference in Franklin, Tn.
