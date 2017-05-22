Public Defender Says Another Entity N...

Public Defender Says Another Entity Needs To Continue Funding For New Mental Health Court

He said Criminal Court Judge Don Poole has agreed to oversee the court and will make a budget presentation to the County Commission on May 31. Mr. Smith told members of the Pachyderm Club on Monday that he has been funding the program through the services of Anna Protano Biggs of his staff along with a second individual.

