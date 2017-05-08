Police Search For Russell Lee Thirkil...

Police Search For Russell Lee Thirkildsen

3 hrs ago

The Bradley County Sheriff's Department personnel are actively searching the area around Oakland Ln. S.E. for a person of interest, and asking the public to immediately call 911 if he is seen.

