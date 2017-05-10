Police Investigating Death In Which Alleged Shots Were Fired
Chattanooga Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on a person shot call, late Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|16 min
|Stray- Dog
|33,912
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|2 hr
|Charlie Bob
|14
|Urban Exploration Places In Chattanooga?
|2 hr
|Charlie Bob
|2
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|May 12
|Melinda Roy
|88
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|May 9
|Eduardo
|2
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|May 9
|Impacted
|11
|Are I applying for a job or for a social clique?
|May 9
|Dissident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC