Police chase that began in Marion ends with trooper firing shots in Chattanooga
On Friday afternoon, a man led Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Hamilton County that ended in one of the troopers firing shots at the suspect. The suspect then led troopers on a chase along Cummings Highway that resulted in the suspect crashing the motorcycle into a trooper's patrol car as he tried to turn around on Wilcox Road near Lookout Valley and Cummings Cove.
