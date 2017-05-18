Police chase that began in Marion end...

Police chase that began in Marion ends with trooper firing shots in Chattanooga

Saturday

On Friday afternoon, a man led Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Hamilton County that ended in one of the troopers firing shots at the suspect. The suspect then led troopers on a chase along Cummings Highway that resulted in the suspect crashing the motorcycle into a trooper's patrol car as he tried to turn around on Wilcox Road near Lookout Valley and Cummings Cove.

