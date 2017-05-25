PHOTOS: McCallie Falls To Brentwood A...

PHOTOS: McCallie Falls To Brentwood Academy, 6-5, In DII-AA Championship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - If you've been wanting to see a great softball game between GPS and Baylor this season and just haven't been able so far, you still have at least one more chance.

