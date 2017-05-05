Phillip McCutchan
Wilson Bank & Trust announced recently the appointment of former Regions senior vice president and local resident, Philip McCutchan, as its president of operations in Williamson County. McCutchan's appointment marks Wilson Bank & Trust's official expansion into the state's fastest growing county, where the community bank has already built a loyal customer base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Eternal truth
|929
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Pete
|33,634
|Railroad workers having affairs
|21 hr
|Woman up
|19
|anyone up for fun
|May 3
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|May 1
|Dean_Gullberry
|5
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|Apr 30
|disappointed
|86
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC