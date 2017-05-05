Phillip McCutchan

Phillip McCutchan

Wilson Bank & Trust announced recently the appointment of former Regions senior vice president and local resident, Philip McCutchan, as its president of operations in Williamson County. McCutchan's appointment marks Wilson Bank & Trust's official expansion into the state's fastest growing county, where the community bank has already built a loyal customer base.

