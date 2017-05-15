Out-of-town jurors to hear trial in fatal school bus crash

Out-of-town jurors will be brought to Chattanooga, Tennessee to hear the case of the bus driver charged in a crash that killed six elementary school students. Media outlets report defense attorney Amanda Dunn argued too many people in Hamilton County knew about the November 21 wreck that 24-year-old Johnthony Walker is charged in connection with, and asked a jury from another community be brought in for the trial.

