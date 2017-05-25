North American Credit Services Raises...

North American Credit Services Raises $3,544 From Collectors Challenge

16 hrs ago

During Collectors Challenge month in April, employees of North American Credit Services found many ways to raise $1,772 including NACS annual donor match for a grand fundraising total of $3,544, all in support of consumer financial literacy programs.

