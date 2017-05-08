New Women's Conference Comes To Chattanooga
The Bethlehem Center is partnering with Rivers of Living Water Christian Center and is hosting a free conference for women on June 3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bethlehem Center, 200 W. 38th St. The mission of the conference is that, "Every woman shall know the very essence of her being for the kingdom of God," according to Acts 17:28.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Lmao
|33,741
|When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu...
|3 hr
|Eduardo
|2
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|10 hr
|Impacted
|11
|Are I applying for a job or for a social clique?
|17 hr
|Dissident
|1
|Railroad workers having affairs
|May 6
|Woman up
|19
|anyone up for fun
|May 3
|jo jo
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 1
|guest
|9,765
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC