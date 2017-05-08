New Women's Conference Comes To Chatt...

New Women's Conference Comes To Chattanooga

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Bethlehem Center is partnering with Rivers of Living Water Christian Center and is hosting a free conference for women on June 3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bethlehem Center, 200 W. 38th St. The mission of the conference is that, "Every woman shall know the very essence of her being for the kingdom of God," according to Acts 17:28.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 hr Lmao 33,741
When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu... 3 hr Eduardo 2
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) 10 hr Impacted 11
Are I applying for a job or for a social clique? 17 hr Dissident 1
Railroad workers having affairs May 6 Woman up 19
anyone up for fun May 3 jo jo 2
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) May 1 guest 9,765
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC