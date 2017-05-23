New Partner Family Chosen For Home At...

New Partner Family Chosen For Home At Habitat For Humanity Of Catoosa County

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

At Catoosa Habitat a new partner family has been chosen for a home. A single mother named Janelle and her two children received the news two weeks ago that, after several years of waiting, they will receive the chance to have their very own home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 7 min Julia 34,051
Railroad workers having affairs 7 min cookeville cumlau... 23
News PHOTOS: Central Shuts Out Dyersburg, 1-0, In Sp... 12 hr sideliner 1
Good looking men with ugly women (Jun '13) May 21 taco 85
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) May 21 Primrose 735
looking for lady to go to cinema one club with (Nov '13) May 21 ndidnid 3
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) May 17 On Wed 9,767
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC