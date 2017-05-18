Myrtle Beach's Duane Moss Chooses Mocs Basketball
Duane Moss, after pulling out on an earlier basketball commitment to Youngstown State, said Sunday via Twitter that he plans to play for the UTC Mocs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good looking men with ugly women (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|taco
|85
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Stray- Dog
|33,971
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Primrose
|735
|Railroad workers having affairs
|15 hr
|want2know4sure
|20
|looking for lady to go to cinema one club with (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|ndidnid
|3
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|May 17
|On Wed
|9,767
|Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11)
|May 16
|Senator Porker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC