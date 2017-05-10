"Mom Of 200" Celebrates Mother's Day At Morning Pointe
Jane Perry, certified nursing assistant at Morning Pointe of Athens for more than six years, has opened her home to more than 200 adoptive and foster children over 20 years, in addition to raising two boys of her own.
