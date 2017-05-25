Memorial Day Contra Dance To Be Held Saturday
Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society presents a Memorial Day Contra Dance on Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m., featuring calling by Jane Ewing and music by Girl Time and the Do Right Daddies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|23 min
|liberals are Evil...
|34,071
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|4 hr
|Dean_Gullberry
|9
|Railroad workers having affairs
|22 hr
|cookeville cumlau...
|23
|PHOTOS: Central Shuts Out Dyersburg, 1-0, In Sp...
|Wed
|sideliner
|1
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|May 22
|Eternal truth
|935
|Good looking men with ugly women (Jun '13)
|May 21
|taco
|85
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|May 21
|Primrose
|735
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC