Man With Gun Robs Woman At Dialysis C...

Man With Gun Robs Woman At Dialysis Clinic At Foot Of Lookout Mountain

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Chattanooga Police said a man with a gun robbed a woman at the dialysis clinic at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 9 min Ms Sassy 33,779
Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08) Wed lardbutt1 87
When will Tennessee learn Republicans always hu... Tue Eduardo 2
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Tue Impacted 11
Are I applying for a job or for a social clique? Tue Dissident 1
Railroad workers having affairs May 6 Woman up 19
anyone up for fun May 3 jo jo 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC