Lee Theatre To Present "Sparkles"
Lee Theatre will present the play "Sparkles: The Caterpillar Who Became a Butterfly" on Saturday, May 20. The free performances, geared at audiences ages two and above, will take place at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. in the Buzz Oates Theater, in Lee's Communication Arts Building.
